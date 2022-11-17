Uncle T To Play Holders Hearts In MTN FA Cup Round 64 Draw

… Bechem United faces Kotoko as Karela meet Medeama
The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup round of 64 draw was held at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association .
Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United to win the last edition- that was the second straight time they were winning and will look to once again clinch it this time around.
The ‘Phobians’ who have won most FAcups will face Uncle T United in round 64.
Last season’s runners up Bechem United will also clash with Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.
Aduana Stars faces Dormaa Unity SC whiles Berekum Chelsea meet Wa Suntaa.
Asekem FC will host Dreams FC in Beposo, and Pro Players Academy play King Faisal FC.
The matches will be played from December 20-29, 2022.
Below is the full draw
NORTHERN REGION
RTU vs Kumbung Binbiem FC
STK Stars FC vs Walewale Catholic Stars
Tamale City vs Steadfast
Wa Power FC vs Maana FC
Wa Suntaa vs Berekum Chelsea
BRONG AHAFO REGION
Dormaa Unity SC vs Aduana Stars
Bofoakwa Tano vs Kassena Nan-Kana FC
Baffour Soccer Academy vs Nsoatreman FC
BA United vs Debibi United
Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Berekum Arsenals
ASHANTI REGION
Pro Players vs King Faisal
Nations FC vs PAC Academy
Benab FC vs Soccer 4 Souls
Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United
EASTERN REGION
Asekem FC vs Dreams FC
Krystal Palace vs Okwahu United
A5 Rences FC vs Best XI FC
Golden Kicks FC vs Great Olympics
Legon Cities vs Accra Lions
Liberty Professionals vs Accra Athletic
MSK Zilina FC vs Koforidua Semper Fi
Prampram Uncle T United vs Hearts of Oak
CENTRAL REGION
WAFA vs Skyy FC
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kenpong Football Academy
Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers
Kotoku Royals vs Na God FC
WESTERN SOUTH REGION
Karela United vs Medeama
Nzema Kotoko vs Fijao Soccer Academy
WESTERN NORTH REGION
Sefwi All Stars vs Bibiani Goldstars
Adwoafoman FC vs FC Samartex 1996
VOLTA REGION
Volta Rangers FC vs Aflao Agbogba FC
Heart of Lions vs Adidome Unity Stars