Uncle Yaw Adomako Baafi is a Character to Emulate

I am inspired by lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi’s composure and unwavering support of the NPP.

He continues to adhere to the NPP’s tenets and ideology despite the mistreatment he has experienced at the hands of the party and the government.

When serving as the deputy director of communication of the NPP, I fondly recall my time at the university leading up to the 2016 elections.

Uncle Yaw, as I call him, was always a delight to listen to on Oman FM and other radio stations as he demonstrated his mastery of political communication.

After the party took office in 2017 and established a government, numerous appointments to public offices were made. However, his name was not heard or seen in any appointment portfolio communique.

Uncle Yaw proceeds to willingly serve the party; he has never utilised the media to criticise the party or the government for neglect.

After the 2020 electoral victory, I learned through the grapevine that Uncle Yaw had been recognised for having a portfolio in the national lotteries, but he turned down the offer due to his Adventist beliefs.

Uncle Yaw hasn’t been offered another portfolio in the years since turning down the lottery offer, but his dedication, allegiance, and support for the NPP have not altered. He perseveres because he believes that even if things don’t work out today, they will tomorrow.

This is the character the youth of the party should aspire to be like to advance in their political careers. Uncle Yaw deserves to be honoured, and I shall begin with him.