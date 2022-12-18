Under-12 tennis: Lisel Ampah reach quarter finals

Lisel Ampah Ghana’s Under-12 tennis player humbled number three seed Lawrencia Aghoghorbia in three sets to reach the quarter finals of the on-going Mansa Gold Holiday Tennis Tourney at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Ms. Ampah dropped the opening set against her opponent before storming back to win the second and third sets.

This marked the second straight win and an impressive performance put up by her this year after she knocked out defending champion Eunice Mintah at the just ending Engineers and Planners Annual Gold Field’s Tennis Tournament.

She said, “I knew I had to play well if I wanted to give myself a chance after winning 5-7 6-2, 6-3”.

However, unseeded Lawrencia Manu upset No.2 seed Tracy Ampah on 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the second round of the competition.

This was the first time the Accra Girls star (Tracy Ampah) lost her opening match in a tournament.

On the other side, Stadium-based Star, number one seed Annette Cruikshank walloped Micheline Wemegah on 6-0, 6-0 and the Number five seed Sisu Tomegah beats Benedicta Menyah to reach the second round.

Again, the number seven seed and one time Ladies challenger series champion Naa Mckorley won over Priscilla K. Dosoo in a game that ended 6-1,6-0, to notch her second-round place at the ongoing tournament.

Naa Mckorley’s the younger and up growing star also notched a straight-set triumph over Naa A. Ofoli 6-1, 6-0.

Also, the number four seed Vanessa Akuaku got into the next round after showing her superiority over Joy Oriaku 6-2, 6-3, while Eugenia Asigri advances into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4 won over Georgette Norte.

The 2022 edition of the Mansa Gold Tennis Tourney started on Monday December 12, and ends on Saturday December 17.

The tournament is sponsored by Mansa Gold, producers of Ghanaian chocolate with support from First Atlantic Bank, Athletic Group, Blue Skies, Accra Open and Accra Lawn Tennis Club.