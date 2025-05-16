Underdogs Jonina and Faith Ladies Vie for Historic Women’s FA Cup Title

Jonina Ladies and Faith Ladies will clash in the Women’s FA Cup final at Accra’s Legon Sports Stadium on Sunday, marking the first time both clubs have reached the championship match.

The showdown guarantees a first-time winner, continuing a trend of debutant finalists in Ghana’s premier women’s football competition.

Faith Ladies staged a remarkable underdog run, defeating 2023 champions Hasaacas Ladies 1-0 in the semifinals after earlier victories over Police Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals. Their journey included a tense 4-3 penalty shootout win against Northern Ladies in the quarterfinals.

Jonina Ladies enter the final as favorites, having scored 15 goals across five matches. Coach Joseph Osei Owusu emphasized their preparedness: “We remain undefeated against Faith Ladies and are confident, though we expect a tough contest,” he told 3Sports.

The final highlights the growing competitiveness of Ghana’s women’s football, with lower-division teams increasingly challenging established clubs. Sunday’s winner will either defend their title next season in the lower league or secure promotion to the Women’s Premier League.