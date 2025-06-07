Underground Artist Laments Music Investment Without Returns

Ghanaian musician Showboy has publicly expressed despair over his stalled career, citing significant financial and personal investments in music that have yielded “no results and no shows.”

In a candid social media thread, the artist revealed battling suicidal thoughts while struggling to sustain himself through legitimate means.

“Sometimes I regret it all… Had a beautiful life in America. Look at me now – suffering and struggling every day,” Showboy wrote on X. He detailed his post-prison commitment to avoid illegal activities, stating: “I promised myself… I will focus on music and never do anything illegal. I have invested a lot in music, yet no results. No shows.”

The artist, who has released multiple songs, emphasized his frustration with the industry’s lack of opportunities despite his efforts. “Sometimes I feel so suicidal… I have tried it all… nothing makes me happy,” he added, highlighting the emotional toll of his career challenges.

Ghana’s music industry sees over 200 new artists emerge monthly, creating intense competition where fewer than 5% achieve sustainable income from performances.