Underprivileged Women’s Triumph in Livelihood Employment Skills Training

On Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, twenty underprivileged women celebrated their graduation after successfully completing a six-month program focused on Livelihood Employable Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Development at the Nyankumasi Ahenkro durbar grounds in the Assin South District Assembly (ASDA).

This initiative, organized by the Micro Aid Foundation (an NGO) with support from Plan International Ghana and WVL Ghana’s project, funded by Global Affairs Canada, aimed to empower less fortunate women in society.Micro Aid Foundation (MAF) is dedicated to uplifting economically and socially disadvantaged women, primarily those engaged in agricultural, agro-processing, and informal sectors of the local economy.

Since the program’s inception, it has guided 20 women through a transformative journey, including awareness seminars, Training Needs Assessment Surveys, gender equality workshops, and intensive vocational skills training.During the program, these women underwent rigorous three-month training in practical vocational skills such as millinery and accessory crafting (including beads, shoe, and hat making), interior and floral decoration, as well as soap and detergent production (liquid soap, washing powder, bar soap, etc.).

The primary goal of this project is to help these women establish their own businesses upon graduation. As part of the graduation ceremony, the graduates received startup kits and certificates. This event celebrated the resilience and dedication of these women, who persevered through all obstacles to complete the intensive six-month program.

The Theme for the program was “Empowering dreams, Transforming future of resilient women through vocational skills and enterprise activities. In her speech, Deputy Executive Director Sophia Pardie Ocran (Mrs.) expressed her gratitude to Plan International Ghana and all other partners for recognizing the importance of supporting underprivileged women in the district.

She emphasized the significance of women learning a trade.Nana Abena Kwatuwaa II, the chairperson for the ceremony and Queen Mother of the Assin Atandansu Traditional Council, advised the graduates to take their newly acquired skills seriously and encouraged the district assembly to provide further assistance for women interested in learning a trade.

Madam Theodora Asare, Interim Project Manager and Subgrant Management Specialist from Plan International Ghana, advised the graduates not to focus solely on making large profits but to remember that small steps can lead to big success in business. She also thanked Global Affairs Canada for enabling these women to acquire valuable skills.

The representative of the District Chief Executive of Assin South District Assembly expressed gratitude to the organizers and donors for bringing joy to the faces of these women. She said vocational skill and women empowerment are two things that is very import to the district assembly.

Mr. Isaac Sarpong, the District Director of Social Welfare for ASDA, emphasized the importance of vocational skill education as the foundation of any economy and society. he asked the graduates to make very good use of the start-up kits giving them.

Mrs. Elizabeth Adjoa Wood, the District Director of Health for ASDA, encouraged the graduates to consider themselves fortunate for being among the selected twenty graduates. She emphasized that this privilege came with the responsibility to take their training seriously and make the best possible use of the startup kits provided to them.

Some of the graduates shared their initial perceptions about learning a skill and expressed their excitement at completing the program, now knowing that numerous opportunities await them. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing the products and activities created by the graduates to demonstrate their skills and hard work.”