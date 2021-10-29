Understand Your Niche: Bobby Trill on Finding Success

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, having a cutting edge is everything. Yet, what form and nature that cutting edge should take is the definitive question that has yet to be satisfactorily answered. Some believe it is supplying a premium product; others believe cost-effective pricing is the key to success. Yet, some others swear by customer engagement and discounts, while many believe the magical art of branding is the winning formula that pays the real dividends. Ask Bobby Trill, the brain behind Bloom Network, and he’ll tell you straight, “The one thing that matters in business above everything else is understanding your niche and its customers. If you do that, and you do it right, everything else will fall into place like clockwork.”

When it comes to understanding his niche, Bobby Trill is certainly a man who knows what he is talking about. As someone who fell in love with cannabis at a young age, Trill is passionate about the product his company manufactures and sells, and it is something he knows inside and out.

“As a lifelong admirer of cannabis and someone who’s been in the industry for a considerable time, I’ve made it my business to be extremely well-versed on every aspect of the subject. You could say I’m a walking encyclopedia on the miracle weed,” explained Bobby Trill, who continued, “That’s why I’ve always had my finger on the pulse when it comes to the cannabis industry. I understand the marketplace and the people who flock to it, and that, in a nutshell, is the secret of my success. You see, so many businesses fail because they’re not keeping it real in terms of what their targeted client base expects and needs from them. The cannabis industry, in particular, is one that is still in its early stages, and there is no definitive blueprint for how companies are supposed to operate here. You need to be instinctive and have a real passion for it; otherwise, the market will expose you, and you’ll go under.”

Therefore, having an in-depth understanding of a given industry and its patrons is critical before you jump headlong into building a business within that sector. We thank Bobby Trill for sharing his valuable insights and advice.