The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday launched an initiative aimed at supporting start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to improve waste management and recycling in Zambia.

The Innovation Call initiative targets 10 successful young individuals and small businesses with a challenge prize of up to 4,000 U.S. dollars to be used in a waste management and recycling project.

The participants are required to come up with a unique innovation on their endeavors.

Lionel Laurens, UNDP representative in Zambia, said the initiative will contribute to durable employment creation for the youth, especially females and to improve green income-generating opportunities for the sector.

The project will be implementing in Lusaka, the country’s capital, and Ndola city in Copperbelt province.

According to a report by the Lusaka City Council Waste Management Unit, only 36 percent of waste generated in the capital is collected. Enditem

