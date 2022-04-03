UNDP pledges to support Tanzania’s development initiatives

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Saturday pledged to continue supporting Tanzania in financing development initiatives, said a statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The statement said the pledge was made by the UNDP Resident Representative in Tanzania, Christine Musisi, when she held talks with the Minister for Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, in the capital Dodoma.

According to the statement, Musisi said the UN development agency will continue supporting Tanzania in various development initiatives, including agriculture, the blue economy and other production sectors.

Musisi said UNDP will also play a major role in persuading other stakeholders across the world to invest in Tanzania with a view to boosting the country’s economic growth, said the statement.

For his part, said the statement, Nchemba told the UNDP senior official that the government will raise its national budget in the 2022/2023 financial year to finance vital development projects.

He said the raised budget will be intended to support massive irrigation farming, production of quality seeds, storage of food and improved fisheries and livestock keeping, among others. Enditem