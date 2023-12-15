UNDP pledges to support Tanzania’s Zanzibar to develop blue economy

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Thursday pledged to support Tanzania’s Zanzibar in the development of the blue economy, the Zanzibar presidency said in a statement.

The statement issued by the Zanzibar State House said the pledge was made by Shigeki Komatsubara, the UNDP resident representative in Tanzania, during talks with Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi at Zanzibar State House.

The statement said Mwinyi briefed Komatsubara on efforts his government was taking in developing the blue economy and its role in promoting socioeconomic development through better stewardship of the sea and related resources.

The blue economy involves the utilization of maritime and marine resources to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth as well as create employment opportunities.

Mwinyi highlighted Zanzibar and UNDP’s ongoing strong collaboration and expressed gratitude for UNDP’s support in the blue economy, tourism, and other sectors.