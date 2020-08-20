The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Mozambique’s Post-Cyclone Reconstruction Office (GREPOC) started on Thurday the activities to accelerate the economic recovery of 15,640 families affected by cyclones Kenneth in 2019, and the armed conflicts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a statement by GREPOC, the actions will take place under Mozambique Recovery Facility (MRF) program and will count on the partnership of five NGOs already established from the local level, with financial resources provided by the Program donors including European Union, the Netherlands, Canada, China, India, Finland and Norway.

The amount of the financial support was estimated at 81 million meticais (about 1.2 million U.S. dollars).

Activities will include the creation of temporary employments, rehabilitation of community productive facilities, provision of short skills trainings and income generation, for the most vulnerable and displaced people due to cyclones and armed attacks, the statement said.

“In order to accelerate the effective economic recovery of families this year, it is very important to speed up activities and take into account good practices and joint strategies implementation,” reads the statement quoting Iva Langa, GREPOC’s Coordinator.

Planned actions are said to be carried out according to the priority and needs of the affected people and communities, who know what they have lost and what they intend to adopt as their livelihood and source of income.