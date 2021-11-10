UNDP vows to support Ghana to bridge SDGs financing gap

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is prepared to support Ghana to bridge its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) financing gap, said a UNDP official here Tuesday.

Angela Lusigi, the UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, said at a one-day seminar, with the theme of SDG Investor Map, that UNDP would assist the country to leverage both public and private capital for SDG financing.

“We know that the task of bridging the current SDGs financing gap of 43 billion U.S. dollars a year is daunting, but we remain resolute in our quest to support the mobilization of additional financing to support the implementation of the SDGs,” Lusigi said.

She lauded the Ghanaian government for working to raise investment and financing toward achieving national development goals aligned with the SDGs and simultaneously mitigating the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lusigi said UNDP’s support for the West African country’s development financing would be holistic, linking the attainment of the health-related SDGs directly to the recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

“We are working to strengthen partnerships, develop policy, and promote innovative financing solutions for integrated COVID 19 recovery plans,” she added.

The UNDP and the Ghana Investment Promotion Center launched the Ghana SDG Investor Map in March to provide market intelligence on investment opportunities in Ghana.

The digital tool also contains related impact data to identify and increase SDG-aligned actionable investments to end poverty and inequality as envisioned by the global goals. Enditem