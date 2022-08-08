Undue political interference unhealthy for Ghana’s nuclear project – Ex-GRIDCo Boss

Mr William Amuna, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) says having a political leadership that does not meddle in the recruitment of technocrats to operate the country’s nuclear project is key to a successful nuclear programme.

He said unlike other sectors where people head institutions based on political affiliations, the nuclear space should be reserved for qualified technocrats who would not compromise security and public safety, adding that, “there should be no protocol.”

“If you have a nuclear power plant with a proper leader and an extremely strict person who wants to go by the rules and everything, that plant will always survive.

“Every aspect of our lives in Ghana has been bedeviled by poor leadership and we cannot take that to a nuclear power plant,” he said.

Mr Amuna, who is also the Technical Controller at the Millennium Development Authority, was speaking on the topic, “Public safety and Environmental Concerns as Ghana goes Nuclear,” at a three-day media training workshop organised by Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG).

He advised that there should be no compromise on the training of personnel to ensure that due procedures and protocols were adhered to.

“Even after that, they must have refresher courses. We want to enjoy your nuclear power, but we will want to ensure the necessary safety such that we are not affected by anything nuclear,” he said.

Ghana has reached a milestone in its nuclear energy programme with a declaration to go nuclear that warranted the establishment of legal and regulatory framework and key institutions as part of activities in phase 1.

It is currently in its second phase of the programme where location of sites for the construction of the nuclear plant has been identified with work ongoing for among other things, bid evaluation, financing strategy, contracting strategy, fuel supply strategy, spent fuel management as well as radioactive waste management strategy.

Addressing safety concerns on the deployment of nuclear technologies, Mr Daniel A. Wordson, a Manager at the Executive Office of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), said that parts of the requirements of establishing a nuclear plant was having in place a Defence-in-Depth (DID) mechanism.

He explained that DID was a system of multiple, independent, and redundant barriers that separated a radiation source from the external environment.

He noted that applying DID entailed the putting up of high-quality design and construction, monitoring, and regular testing system to detect equipment or operator failures and the redundant and diverse systems to control damage to the fuel and prevent significant radioactive releases.