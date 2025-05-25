UNECA Chief Advocates Enhanced Global Presence for African Brands

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), urged African nations and businesses to prioritize strengthening the global visibility and competitiveness of the continent’s brands.

His remarks came during the Friday launch of the “Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2025” ranking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Gatete highlighted Africa’s expanding consumer market, projected by UNECA to exceed $2.2 trillion by 2030, driven by a rising middle class. He emphasized the continent’s diverse branding landscape, citing advancements such as Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire’s cocoa processing, Kenya’s mobile banking innovations, Nigeria’s creative industries, Rwanda’s green transformation efforts, and South Africa’s industrial infrastructure.

Africa’s demographic advantage—over 70% of its population is under 35—was underscored as pivotal for sustainable development. Despite this potential, Gatete noted that few African brands have achieved significant global recognition, calling for coordinated strategies to bridge the gap.

He proposed five strategic pathways to embed authentic African brands into the continent’s development agenda, stressing that such brands must reflect Africa’s cultural narratives and aspirations rather than rely solely on logos or slogans.

The “Africa’s Best Brands 2025” ranking, a collaborative initiative by Brand Africa, UNECA, and African Business, derived from a survey spanning 31 countries. The project underscores the growing emphasis on branding as a catalyst for economic growth amid intensifying global market competition.