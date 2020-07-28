Kwame Oduro, a 56-year-old unemployed man, who is accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl at Wetlands in Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Oduro, who was without legal representation, was charged with defilement but pleaded not guilty.

He was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC60,000.00 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property worth GHC60,000.00.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann further ordered that the title deed of the said landed property should be deposited at the Registry of the Court.

According to the court, the prosecution should also comply with full disclosures and adjourned the matter to August 11.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainant is a security man residing at Wetlands in Accra with her daughter (the victim in the case).

Chief Inspector Asante said Oduro also resides in the same vicinity as the complainant.

According to prosecution, the victim always goes to Oduro’s to visit her friend (name withheld) who also lived in the same house with the accused.

The prosecution said in July this year at about 0640 hours, the victim visited her friend as usual and she assisted the friend to sell her oranges.

During the cause of selling, the victim’s friend informed her (the victim) that her mother was not around.

Oduro, therefore, took advantage of the absence of the friend’s mother and lured the victim into a metal container and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said the victim after the act, informed her friend and parents about the ordeal.

Oduro was subsequently arrested after a complaint was made and a medical form issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

