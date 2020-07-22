An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced Irene Aloko, a 21-year-old unemployed to 30-days imprisonment in hard labour for administering several fist blows on the face of a trader.

Aloko is said to have scratched the complainant’s face resulting in several bruises and was in addition sentenced to a fine of GHC2,400.00 in default serve further three months. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Aloko was also ordered by the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann to pay GHC400.00 for causing damages to complainant’s phone.

Charged with causing harm and damage, Aloko pleaded guilty.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said, Elizabeth Awumbere is a trader who resides’ at Burma Camp, Accra whiles Aloko the niece of a soldier also resides at Burma Camp.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said in the morning of January 17, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between the complainant and Aloko and the two exchanged words.

Prosecution said on the same day, the complainant and convict again engaged in another exchange of words, but Aloko also administered physical blows on the face of the complainant.

According to prosecution, Aloko also scratched complainant’s face and caused damaged to her mobile phone worth GHC400.00.

He said the complainant reported the matter to the Military Police who in turn referred the matter to the Police at Cantonments where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention.

He said the Police later picked up Aloko.

