Unemployed man sentenced to six years imprisonment for theft

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old unemployed to six years imprisonment for stealing items valued GHC 6,450.00 belonging to two persons.

Ebenezer Bortey admitted unlawful entry to Mr. William Tawiah Bortier’s shop and Madam Mary Addo’s room causing damages to their roof and locks.

He also admitted making away with his Bortier’s goldsmith machine valued GHC5,000.00 as well as Madam Addo’s electrical appliances and personal belongings valued GHC 1,450.00.

Bortey was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to six years imprisonment in hard labour.

Police Sergeant Priscilla Avorgah, who stood in for Police Chief Inspector John Gohoho, told the court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba-Kuffuor that Madam Mary Addo was the complainant and a resident of Nungua Kpokeke whilst Bortey resided at Nungua Traditional Authority.

She said on July 24, 2023, at about 0500 hours, the complainant returned home from work to find her room ransacked.

Sergeant Avorgah said an inventory disclosed that her blender valued GHC400.00, gas cylinder valued GHC150.00, microwave valued GHC 500.00, rice cooker valued GHC280.00 and a set of bowls valued GHC120.00 had been stolen.

The prosecution said the complainant raised the alarm and she later had information that Bortey, the convict, had been arrested in connection with a similar offence.

The prosecution said the complainant rushed to the police station where Bortey had been arrested and found her stolen items and lodged a complaint.

In Mr. Tawiah’s case, he woke up and detected that his goldsmith shop had been broken into and his jewellery manufacturing machine gone.

The prosecution said he went in search of it and at about 0800hours he had information that Bortey was offering the machine for sale at a scrap yard.

It said Mr. Bortier together with his three sons rushed to the said area and found Bortey with the machine.

The prosecution said he (convict) dropped it immediately he saw them and run away.

It said he was chased, arrested and handed over to the police.

The prosecution said after investigations, Bortey was charged and put before court.