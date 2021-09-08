Unemployed remanded over robbery

Gideon Kwame Agbo, unemployed, who pulled a cutlass at a cleaner in his bid to rob her of her bag and its contents has been remanded into custody by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Agbo pleaded not guilty for robbery.

The Court, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, ordered the Prosecution to file relevant documents by way of disclosures by September 17 for Case Management Conference.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant, Yaa Asantewaa, was a cleaner living in Ankonam, a suburb of Adenta, who offered domestic cleaning services.

The Prosecution said on August 30, this year, the complainant went out to offer cleaning services to prospective clients and reaching a spot near Ankonam Junction, the accused and one other, now at large, on an unregistered motorbike accosted her.

It said Agbo, who was on the pillion, got down with a cutlass and grabbed the Complainant’s bag in a bid to snatch it.

The Prosecution said the complainant mustered courage and struggled with the accused person amidst shouts for help.

It said a private security man who was on duty nearby heard the complainant’s shouts and went to her rescue and arrested Agbo with the cutlass while his accomplice, whose identity and whereabout, Agbo refused to disclose, escaped with the motorbike.

The Prosecution said the accused person was handed over to the police together with the exhibits and after investigations, he was charged