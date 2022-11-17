UNESCO Ghana Commission trains journalists

The UNESCO Ghana Commission has ended a two-day capacity building training to counter disinformation for selected 49 journalists and Information Services Department officers in the Bono East Region.

Organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and Dubawa Ghana, the aim was to improve the capacity of local media practitioners to produce and report factual and accurate news for the benefit of the public.

It was also to scale up an earlier training to reach marginalized regions and areas that have been declared electoral hotspots.

Miss Joan Agyekum Nsowah the Programmes Officer of UNESCO Ghana Commission in a closing remark said the Commission was committed to coordinate Ghana’s contribution to UNESCO’s efforts to foster peace and international cooperation through education, science, culture, communication and information.

Miss Nsowah hoped the training would be a major move to improve the quality of professionalism of participants.

She, therefore, underscored the need for practitioners in both traditional and social media to be circumspective through the use of fact-checking to get accurate news materials to disseminate credible stories for the benefit of the general public.

Mr Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the GJA Chairman for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions said the training would help to reduce the use of misinformation and information disorder in society by practitioners.

He said the traditional media practitioners must set the pace for social media and citizen journalists to follow, saying, they must always endeavour to seek the truth and ensure the application of facts checking procedures to arrive at truthful and reliable information dissemination for public consumption.