UNESCO representative in Ghana endorses call for HIV testing in primary schools

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, the UNESCO Country Representative in Ghana, has backed a schoolchild’s call for HIV testing in primary schools to help control the spread of the deadly illness.

The pupil who made the call was one of 11 students from three basic schools who attended the launch of the International Child Advocacy Programme’s (ICDP) HIV Prevention and Reproductive Health Education Project, which was organized in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Sarpeiman M/A Basic Cluster of Schools, Amasaman M/A 2 Basic School, and Sacred Heart Anglican Basic 1 and 2 Schools in Amasaman were among the schools that took part.

Mr Diallo, who backed the petition, said that every child and individual had the right to speak, and that it was not inappropriate for a youngster to request HIV testing in school to assist manage and prevent the virus’s spread.

“UNESCO’s purpose is to help national partners’ efforts to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 and promote better health and well-being for children and young people,” Mr Diallo added.

He noted that providing young people with the skills they need to complete a high-quality secondary education, as well as universal access to reproductive health education and sexual and health services, was critical.

The project focuses on protecting young people from sexual and gender-based violence, as well as preparing them for school-to-work transitions, economic security, and empowerment.

The project would be undertaken in the Kotoku (Sampaman) and Amasaman (Sarpeiman) communities in the Ga West Municipality, according to Ms Nana Adwoa A. Bonsu, the ICDP Project Coordinator.

She stated that the project’s execution and progress would be monitored on a regular basis since learners, opinion leaders, organized groups, and institutions were involved.

Despite the obstacles experienced by the municipality in combating HIV and teenage pregnancies, Ms Candid Pwavra, the Ga West Municipal Director of Internal Audit, stated that the assembly was playing its part in the fight.

She stated that an Anti-Retroviral Center had been established to provide HIV tests, provide counseling to afflicted people, and screen pregnant mothers for HIV to avoid mother-to-child transmission.

Rev Peter A Bilson, the Ghana Education Service’s Ga West Municipal Director, said it was vital to examine attitudinal reform to remove or reduce adolescent pregnancies and HIV spread.

“Change your mindset to minimize or eliminate HIV and adolescent pregnancies in society,” he said, adding that “the GES is ready to assist with the project’s implementation.”