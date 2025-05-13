Unfair Treatment Of McDan By GACL

Persons with a pure heart will always be protected by Providence regardless of the so-called powers-to-be.

Records show that McDan had been protecting the airport Land for 18yrs and for his act of patriotism, he refused to attorn tenancy to anybody save Ghana Airport Company Limited.

McDan’s love for country came to the fore when he stood against all attempts by other tenants, including Action Faith Chapel, to secure a land title at Lands Commission for the land in question.

For over 12 years, McDan paid for the security and protection of the land Interestingly, GACL could not even visit their own land. Every time they did, they got chased out, and on two occasions, they had to leave their pickup vehicles on the land for their life.

The irony is that the man who spent his resources to protect the land is now facing about four different litigation issues on the land, a fact which GACL cannot deny knowlegde of.

It is so pathetic yet ridiculous that the man (McDan) whose resources and sweats got the airport land secure, safe and quiet is unfortunately receiving an unkind blow from GACL.

The company has turned blind eyes to all the legal battle McDan had been and still fighting, and because of one “big” man’s interest in the land, the company has insensitively

splashed heavy amount on McDan.

Let me ask the politicians, the Managing Director of GACL and the man of God who is interested in the land a couple of questions.

When McDan was risking his life and resources by building Warehouses on the land just to ward off intruders, where were they?

When he was negotiating with the allodial land owners (La, Teshie and Nugua) to allow him develop the land after having paid them off, where were they?

Are they not aware that the allodial land owners gladly agreed to his proposal because McDan is one of their own, hailing from La/Teshie?

Where were all those politicians and the MD of GACL when McDan was risking his life just to secure and protect the land?

Truth is, no one who has “nature” in them will treat McDan the way he is being treated now. l believe that the righteous judgment of Providence will prevail and give justice to a native man who has a good mind for his native brethren on his native land.

Jesuits of Gadaŋme