‘Unforgettable’ : J.E.N.N.Y’s New Single leaves Indelible Mark on Listeners

Sensational Ghanaian Afro-Pop and R&B singer, J.E.N.N.Y has released his newest song “Unforgettable” – the lead single of his upcoming extended play (EP) titled “Better Than Ever”

“Unforgettable” is an enchanting R&B and Neo soul song about a long-lost lover who can never be forgotten. J.E.N.N.Y falls into the den of lovers and delivers what can be termed as the anthem for holding on to all the pleasant memories made together with that special person.

The new song, just like his last release, again shows the singer’s exceptional skill of infusing his feelings, experiences, and those of others into his songs.

On “Unforgettable,” J.E.N.N.Y smoothly sings his way into the listener’s heart with silvery vocals leaving an indelible mark just as the lyrics of the R&B masterpiece.

Widely considered as the most promising talent in the alternative Ghanaian soundscape, his latest single easily raises both his status and the anticipation of fans for his upcoming EP set to be released in February next year.

Listen To “Unforgettable” Here https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/Unforgettable

ABOUT J.E.N.N.Y

Jennings William Djan, known by his musical moniker J.E.N.N.Y, stands out as an Alternative R&B/Soul Singer and Songwriter hailing from Accra, Ghana. Devoted to his craft, he seamlessly blends genres, showcasing an experimental side in his music. A multifaceted artist, J.E.N.N.Y is deeply connected to his artistry. Influenced by musical luminaries such as Michael Jackson, Usher, and Asa, what sets him apart is his distinctively unique voice. This quality distinguishes him from most male artists in West Africa.