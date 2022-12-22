UNFPA/EYEH put smiles on the faces of street children this Christmas season

As part of their mission to ensure that the potential of every young person is fulfilled, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana Country Office in partnership with the Enhancing Youth Education and Health (EYEH) Soup Kitchen, which is a Non-governmental organization, engaged young people and adolescents living on the streets of Accra, to make them feel part of this year’s christmas season.

Drawn from various parts of the Central Business District of Accra to the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, Opeibea House on the Liberation Road and Shaishie- East Legon, these young people and adolescents were educated on their Sexual & Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

They were given some provisions among other items to aid their personal and menstrual hygiene, especially for the females among them.

Mrs Elizabeth Quarshie-Idun, Director at Enhancing Youth Education and Health (EYEH), indicated that the objectives of EYEH Soup Kitchen are to cater for between 150-200 street kids and youth, provide medical examination and treatment, sexual and reproductive health including HIV/AIDS prevention, drug abuse psychosocial and spiritual services.

Adding that, they identify their specific needs including social services, protection, education and skills training and link them to the appropriate services and also build effective partnerships and collaboration with related sectors and institutions.

Mrs Elizabeth, disclosed that, so far, 15 of the street children who expressed a desire to go back to school were in a government shelter where they were receiving vocational training in auto mechanics, electricals and building construction, among others.

“We have a professional football coach, a Taekwando Instructm for the boys and a hairdresser to teach the girls hair braiding. We hope to add more activities for the girls,” She said.

She further noted, 3 boys graduated in September 2022 from the Madina Vocational Institute as trained Electricians, whereas 2 of them are still in the Institute and should be completing their course in 2024.

According to Mrs Elizabeth, “since its launch in July 2019, EYEH Soup Kitchen has supported over 40 young adolescents with National Health Insurance cards, over 60 of them have received the CJVID vaccination.

Mr Seth Appiagyei, the Coordinator for sustainable livelihood at the Department of Social Welfare, commended EYEH for its tremendous efforts in securing the welfare of the needy and vulnerable in society.

He said the Department would always be available to partner organisations that prioritised the welfare of the youth.