UNFPA Representative Presents Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Honorable Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Friday 23 December 2022 received credentials of the new Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr. David Wilfred Ochan.

During the meeting, Hon. Minister Shirley Botchwey congratulated Dr. Ochan on his appointment and assuming duties in the Republic of Ghana. She welcomed him to the country and assured him of the Government’s commitment to continue collaborating with UNFPA to realise sexual and reproductive health for all.

She stated that ‘the Government of Ghana is interested in tackling issues of adolescent pregnancy, maternal mortality and youth empowerment and thus, the Ministry will be committed to supporting the work of UNFPA in Ghana’.

Dr. Ochan appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for its recent assistance in the approval of UNFPA’s 8th Country Programme (2023–2027), support with the ICPD+25 review processes and the on-going tracking systems with the NDPC.

He appreciated the strong support provided by the Ministry to UNFPA in Ghana; and in facilitating participation of Ghanaian delegates to international and regional fora organised by UNFPA.

Dr. Ochan noted that UNFPA will continue to invest in promoting the wellbeing of the Ghanaian population through the approved 8th Country Programme. He also extended warm greetings from the UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem to the people of Ghana through the Minister.

He continued, ‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been very helpful to us. We pledge to continue doing our best to achieve zero maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning and zero sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices in Ghana with your support.’

He observed the need to deepen work in these areas by working with government entities, private sector, faith-based and cultural institutions, and women-and youth-led organisations. He also highlighted opportunities for South-South and Triangular Cooperation.