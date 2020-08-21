To reduce teenage and unplanned pregnancy among adolescents and young adults in Osu and nearby communities in Accra, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Friday sensitised them on family planning and sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

They were advised to abstain from sexual relations as it was the best way to protect against unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

However, those who were unable to abstain were advised to seek medical support and use any of the family planning methods including condom, intrauterine device, depo provera, and microgynon.

The adolescents males and females staged a drama portraying how deadly abortions could be and the need to avoid it.

The UNFPA also introduced “WAWA ABA,” a clinic finder mobile application to them to enable them to seek and easily access health advice and care on family planning and SRHR at a closer facility.

Mrs Margaret Ayi-Bonte, a Principal Nursing Officer, Korle-Klottey Municipal Health Directorate, advised the adolescents to desist from premarital sex in order not to jeopardise their future.

Mrs Dela Bright Gle, a Programme Analyst of UNFPA, said although there were constant education to discourage premarital sex among adolescents, some of them still engaged in it, hence the need to introduce them to safe ways to protect themselves.

She said the Osu community was chosen among beneficiary communities because research had shown that promiscuous acts were on the rise among adolescents along the coasts and in slums.

“The UNFPA wants the children to be able to withstand peer pressures and not be trapped by unwanted pregnancies so that they can accomplish their dreams.”

Ms Julianna Borteley Bortey, a 14-year old student of the St. Peters Anglican 2 Junior High School, told the Ghana News Agency that she was going to heed the advice from the UNFPA and its partners to be able to achieve something positive in future.

“I am going to abstain from sex because I want to be a great person in future, specifically a journalist.”

She said this would also enable her to protect herself from sexually transmitted infections while she focused on her education.