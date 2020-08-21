The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing data management training for officers of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The training, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, is to equip the officers with appropriate knowledge and skills in the collection and recording of data on sexual and gender-based violence onto the DOVVSU Online Data Management Tool (DODMAS).

The DODMAS tool is a data collection system, sponsored by the UNFPA, to assist the Unit in the collection, transmission and analysis of data across the country.

Mr Senanu Agbozo, the Data Management Consultant at UNFPA, said the training involved the use of Microsoft Spreadsheet and charts to input data, to import, and analyse data based on different offences recorded.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of training for officers of the DOVVSU Unit from the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi.

He said the tool is fast for data entry and submission and works both online and offline.

Mr Agbozo said the tool was a closed and secured one incorporated with a data analysis software for easy accessibility and analysis by officials at the district, regional and national levels.

Superintendent Mrs Susana Dery, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, said the training would help the officers to record and to analyse data accurately on various offences.

It would also help officers to identify the category of people involved or affected by domestic violence, calculate and analyse trends of cases.

Mrs Dery said DOVVSU had a big challenge in data collection, storage and analysis, adding that the tool and the training had come at an appropriate time to complement the efforts of the Ghana Police Service in addressing the challenge.

She commended UNFPA for the support and called on other development partners to support the Unit to offer efficient services to victims of domestic violence.