Fifty investigators of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service have been trained on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) management.

The three-week training, held at the Detective Training Academy (DTA) in Accra, took participants through Statement Taking, Disclosure and Crime Scene Management among other topics.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), asked graduates to accept postings anywhere their services would be needed.

He said they should not perceive transfer as punishment but rather an opportunity to render services to the people with the knowledge gained and an opportunity to share experiences with their colleagues.

COP Yeboah reiterated the importance of showing professionalism in their work as investigators, adding; “Being professionals will build confidence in survivors of SGBV to trust police in serving justice for them”.

He charged the personnel to desist from tarnishing the name of DOVVSU, and for that matter the CID, as unprofessionalism would not be tolerated.

He urged them to be efficient, hardworking and dedicated to duty to justify the tax payer’s money as well as UNFPA’s sponsorship.

Superintendent of Police, Ms Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Commandant of DTA, commended participants for comporting themselves during the session by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Detective Chief Inspector Justina Enchill, on behalf of participants, said they were poised to meeting the challenges of the work with the training received.

Mr Niyi Ojuolape, Country Representative of UNFPA, called on the investigators to help prevent crime with the skills acquired.

Participants were presented with certificates.