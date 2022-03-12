UNHCR calls for concerted efforts on climate change in South Sudan

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) Friday called for concerted efforts to mitigate climate change effects on South Sudan following last year’s heavy flooding affecting more than 800,000 people.

Andrew Harper, UNHCR Special Advisor on Climate Action said climate change driven by flooding and drought are threatening to aggravate an already precarious situation in vulnerable parts of South Sudan.

“If we do not step up our support for the people of South Sudan, climate change and environmental degradation coupled with ongoing insecurity mean that resources will further shrink, leaving people with no means to survive,” Harper told journalists in the South Sudan capital, Juba after completing his five- day visit to the country.

Harper visited flood affected areas of Old Fangak, Malakal and Jamjang and Yida, which he said are experiencing drought.

He disclosed that vulnerable communities and livestock are increasingly at risk due to floods cutting off roads, thus obstructing provision of humanitarian assistance.

“Poor or no road infrastructure networks make it hard for external support to reach remote locations such as Old Fangak, where the former airstrip is completely submerged and currently unusable for landing,” said Harper.

“In 2021, South Sudan has already witnessed the worst flooding on record. Such events are set to become the norm, not the exception in the future,” he added.

Harper also noted that South Sudan is the largest source of refugees in Africa, numbering more than 2.3 million, adding that the country also hosts one of the world’s largest UN Peacekeeping operations.

“Despite multiple challenges, its people have been extremely generous to those displaced by violence or extreme weather, often sharing the meager resources they have. However, they need sustained support to avert devastating consequences,” he disclosed.

“We know that if we do nothing the cost will be high. By this I mean the devastating human consequence, but also the actual price tag for the international community. This is why it is so important to invest in preparedness, early warning and adaptation,” he added.

Harper said that UNHCR will continue to support refugees and the people of South Sudan. Enditem