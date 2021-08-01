UNHCR vows to help fight against human trafficking in Nigeria

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the Nigerian government in the fight against human trafficking in the West African country.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 2021 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons held in the southern city of Benin, Unyimen Johnson, the associate project officer of UNHCR in Nigeria, said the UNHCR was saddled with the mandate of protection of victims of human trafficking, especially those in need of international protection.

Johnson said human trafficking is evil, and potential victims of human trafficking should be enlightened on the dangers of irregular migration.

She told her audience that in view of this, the organization would continue to collaborate with the federal government, non-governmental organizations, UN agencies, as well as the private sector to continue to deliver the message.

Migration trends in the country included pronounced emigration of nationals for other countries in West Africa, she said, noting that there is an increasing number of migrants desperate to leave the country by any means, citing reports from stakeholders and Nigerians who have returned home.

“Although the federal government has put in measures to counter trafficking in persons, Nigeria remains a country of origin, transit, and destination for human trafficking,” she said.

“Driven by the demand for cheap labor and commercial sex, trafficking rings across borders and within countries capitalize on economic, social, and political vulnerabilities to exploit their victims,” she added. Enditem