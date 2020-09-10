UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore on Thursday asked the Security Council to address the root causes of attacks on schools.

Along with humanitarian partners, UNICEF’s teams on the ground are doing all they can to respond to the needs of out-of-school children. But their work — as vital as it is — only treats the symptom, not the disease of attacks on education, she said.

“Treating the disease means going beyond what we have done so far,” she told a Security Council open debate on attacks against schools.

She asked the Security Council to lend its voice and influence to condemn all attacks on schools and students alike, and take concrete measures to fulfill obligations and commitments to protect education from attack.

She asked the council to help end impunity for those who violate international law — both parties to conflict and individual perpetrators — whether at the national level, or through international tribunals.

Fore also asked the council to demand that all states endorse the Safe Schools Declaration and take steps to fully live up to its commitments.

“There is no excuse. We must protect education from attack and end the military use of schools. Now.”

She asked future Security Council presidencies, which rotate on a monthly basis, to make education under attack a regular thematic topic for council deliberations.

“The security of countries and our world is directly tied to the education and protection of the children within these countries. Peace and prosperity, in the short and long-terms, cannot be separated from a child’s ability to learn and build a future for themselves.”

She urged the Security Council to continue making this issue a priority, and give every child living through this horror of conflict a chance to build their future, and contribute to lasting peace.

Fore noted that COVID-19 has disrupted learning for over 1 billion children worldwide. At the same time, there are children who have no education waiting for them, including many of the 75 million children who live in countries in conflict.

Today’s armed conflicts are increasingly protracted and complex in cause, in consequence and in character. They are also increasingly violent and marked by an alarming contempt for international humanitarian law by parties to conflict — state and non-state alike, she said.

Last year alone saw 494 verified attacks on schools — and more than 13,000 since monitoring and reporting began, she noted.

These attacks are seemingly designed with one purpose in mind: to rob children, communities and countries of any semblance of safety, optimism or hope for the future.

But the denial of education is just part of the challenge faced by these children. Out-of-school children — and children living in conflict generally — face a world of danger. They’re at higher risk of recruitment by armed forces or groups, gender-based violence, child marriage and early pregnancy, abuse and trafficking, she said.