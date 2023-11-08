UNICEF donates relief items to flood victims of Tongu Districts

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has presented relief items to flood victims of the North, Central and South Tongu Districts of the Volta region.

The items comprised boxes of dignity kits, trampolines, digniloo (plastic/ movable toilets), toilet seats and vent pipes.

The relief items were donated by Global Communities through UNICEF to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and were received by Mr Augustus Awity, the Chief Director of VRCC.

It followed an appeal made by Volta Regional Health Office after touring the areas affected to assess the extent of damage.

Madan Stella Kumedzro, Director, Regional Health Directorate, said after the visit with the team to the districts, they realised the implication of situation on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

She said the Office then wrote to UNICEF for support and was grateful the needed help was given.

Madam Kumedzro said a team from UNICEF led by Mr Samuel Amoako-Mensa followed up to assess the situation at hand.