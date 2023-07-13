UNICEF hands-over cold room facility to Bono Regional Health Directorate

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has constructed GHC320,000 walk-in cold room for vaccine storage and preservation for the Bono Regional Health Directorate.

The facility, installed with two giant cold room refrigerators, is situated at the premises of the Disease Control Unit of the Bono Regional Directorate of Health in Sunyani.

According to Dr Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Health,the region now had the capacity to store more vaccines to and supply parts of the region and the West Africa Sub-Sahara region.

Speaking in an interview with the Media in Sunyani, Dr Amo-Kodieh expressed appreciation to UNICEF for funding the cost of the facility, saying “we now have the capacity to store and preserve vaccines for onward delivery to neighbouring countries, including Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast”.

As Ghana proceeds to develop and produce her own vaccines, the Regional Director said he was very optimistic the Bono Region would stand as an advantage to help the nation in the distribution of those vaccines in the near future.

Dr Amo-Kodieh expressed dismay about the poor culture of maintenance among Ghanaians, and assured the directorate had put in place plans to ensure regular maintenance of the facility.