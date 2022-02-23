UNICEF launches first ever U-Report Challenge to boost Covid-19 vaccine uptake

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has launched the first ever U-Report Challenge calling on all 13.3 million U-Reporters in Africa to help get vaccines to the unvaccinated.

A statement issued by UNICEF, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the launch follows a week after COVAX delivered its billionth dose in Rwanda.

It said through improving access and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, the #GiveitAShot challenge aims to activate young people in motivating those eligible in their community to get vaccinated.

It stated that COVID-19 information and advocacy messages had been packaged and would be disseminated via SMS, Facebook Messenger and other communication channels.

The statement said with an initial focus on six countries on the continent (Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe), the U-Report #GiveitaShot challenge would be rolled-out for eight weeks.

It said weekly messages would be sent on U-Report to encourage young people to learn about COVID-19 vaccines.

The statement said the would be engaged in community actions (both online and offline).

It said Nigeria and South Africa celebrities, also U-Report supporters, Kate Henshaw and Maps Maponyane were teaming up with UNICEF on this initiative.

“Africa has been battling COVID-19 for two years now,” Kate Henshaw said.

“At a time of Omicron, it is more important than ever to get vaccines to the unvaccinated.”

Maps Maponyane said: “If we want to combat misinformation, it is key to mobilize the continent’s U-Reporters and provide much-needed information on Covid-19 vaccines to save people’s lives”.

The statement said it was estimated that about 10 per cent of the adult population on the African continent was vaccinated.

U-Report is a messaging tool that empowers young people around the world to engage with and speak out on issues that matter to them.

Today, U-Report is active in 88 countries worldwide, with 19.3 million U-Reporters all over the world, and works with SMS, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WhatsApp.