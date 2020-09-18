The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Lebanon Yukie Mokuo warned of the danger of illegal immigration attempts by Lebanese children and women to other countries, Elnashra news website reported on Friday.

“We affirm our continued commitment to support Lebanon to ensure the well-being of children at all times and address the root causes of immigration including poverty and lack of economic opportunities,” Mokuo said.

The Lebanese army intercepted over a week ago a boat off the northern coast of Lebanon with a number of people including children onboard attempting to leave the country illegally to Cyprus, then to other European countries.

Lebanon has been suffering from its worst economic crisis, prompting some Lebanese to leave the country for better living conditions.