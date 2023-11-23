UNICEF reaffirms commitment to protecting children in Tanzania

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government of Tanzania to protect children.

Elke Wisch, UNICEF representative to Tanzania, said the UN agency will also work with civil society, other partners, children and young people to ensure that every child in Tanzania realizes the right to a resilient and sustainable future.

Speaking in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha to mark World Children’s Day, which falls on Nov. 20, Wisch said children’s rights should be protected and their voices should be heard to enable them to contribute to Tanzania’s development.

She said this year’s World Children’s Day is commemorated under the theme “Children for Climate Action: Building a Resilient Tomorrow,” which was a call to all stakeholders around the world and in Tanzania to renew shared commitment to the well-being and future resilience of children, particularly in the face of the growing challenges of climate change and environmental and natural disaster impact.