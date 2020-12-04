The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is saddened by the deadly attack on school children in a city near Tripoli, a UNICEF representative said on Thursday.

“UNICEF is saddened with the reports that a 16-year-old child has been killed and two injured by an armed man who approached them while they were leaving their school in Al Ajaylat city,” Abdulkadir Musse, special representative of UNICEF to Libya, said in a statement.

“UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children, being a target, witnessing or fearing violence should never be part of any child’s experience. All children in Libya deserve to live their lives without the constant threat of violence,” Musse said.

The UNICEF representative called for ensuring the safety and well-being of all children and youth living in libya. The National Committee for Human Rights of Libya has condemned the attack, calling on the Interior Ministry and the Attorney General to investigate the attack.

Also on Thursday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the deadly attack on school children in the city of Al Ajaylat, some 80 km west of Tripoli.

“UNSMIL strongly condemns the brutal attack against children as they were leaving school in the city of Al Ajaylat, which led to the killing of a 16-year-old boy and injured two other children, all in their school uniforms,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and insecurity since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.