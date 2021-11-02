UNICEF seeks to scale up digital learning for children across Africa

UNICEF, or the UN Children’s Fund, and mobile operator Airtel Africa have inked a five-year Pan-African partnership to help hasten the rollout of digital learning through connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across 13 countries.

The program will call on technology and expertise, in addition to direct financial support to connect schools and communities to the internet, enabling free access to online educational content for learners.

“By providing equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children, the partnership will help to ensure that every child reaches their full potential,” the two organizations said in a joint statement issued Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Airtel Africa, which operates in 13 African countries, is the first African private sector partner to make a multimillion-dollar commitment to “Reimagine Education,” a global initiative launched by UNICEF in 2020 calling for public and private sector investment in digital learning as an essential service for every child and young person across the globe.

This initiative aims to give children a chance to catch up on their learning needs amid the ongoing global pandemic, UNICEF said.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said hundreds of millions of children in Africa have seen their education disrupted or put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By championing digital education for children in Africa, this partnership with Airtel Africa will help put children’s learning back on track,” Fore said.

Airtel Africa, with its financial and in-kind contribution to this partnership which is worth 57 million U.S. dollars over five years, will also provide vital data insights to inform UNICEF’s work to scale-up digital learning and help ensure it is sustainable and meets students’ needs across Africa. Enditem