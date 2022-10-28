UNICEF urges investments in girl-child education and empowerment

The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called for strategic investment in promoting girl-child education and women empowerment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Women and girls make about 50 per cent of the population, even almost 52 per cent in Ghana, so empowering them means we are empowering Ghana, educating them means we are educating Ghana.

“It is proven in the society that if you educate a boy, a man gets educated but if you educate a girl, a family gets educated so it is so important to educate girls.”

Mr. Ramesh Bhusal, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Ghana made the call at Anafobisi in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region when he led a joint team, comprising UNICEF, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Global Affairs Canada on a monitoring visit to some districts in the region.

The visit was part of efforts to assess the impact of the Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health project the team had been implementing in six districts in the region.

The districts include Bongo, Nabdam, Talensi, Builsa South, Kassena-Nankana West and Bawku West, and the project aimed to help curb the rising rate of teenage pregnancy, child marriage and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

It is being implemented locally by the Rural Initiatives for Self-Empowerment (RISE-Ghana), a local advocacy organisation.

Mr. Bhusal said teenage pregnancy, child marriage and SGBV continued to truncate the educational ladder and growth of girls and women and the situation needed to be addressed.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the 2021 Population and Housing Census revealed that nearly 80,000 girls aged 12 to 17 were married or living with a man and the situation was worrying to stakeholders.

He said investing in the provision of accurate sexual and reproduction health education and services would strategically empower the girls to be assertive and prevent them from indulging in risky sexual behaviour which causes teenage pregnancies.

He called on stakeholders at the community level and government to protect and provide the necessary support to enable adolescent girls to understand the changes in their bodies and seek help to stay focused in school.

Mr. Barnabas Yisa, the Interim Country Representative, UNFPA in Ghana, stated that although the project had impacted positively with reports suggesting teenage pregnancies and child marriage were gradually declining while parents supported their pregnant girls unlike before, there was the need to continue to support communities to eliminate all practices that hamper the growth and development of girls.

“The objective is that the entire young people in Ghana should enjoy a better life and that is why we will try to see how the project can be expanded to other districts because if the six districts are achieving the objectives of the programme while others are not, then the project is not achieving its purpose,” he said.

Mr. Yisa noted that government and other development partners needed to support to build the capacities of communities to own projects of such nature to ensure sustainability.

Mr. Awal Ahmed Kariama, the Executive Director, RISE-Ghana, noted that child marriage and teenage pregnancy continued to be bane on the girls in the region and called for collective efforts to curb the menace.