UniCloud Africa Sponsors 13th Edition of GITTA

Africa’s leading indigenous Pan- African Cloud platform, UniCloud Africa has thrown its weight behind the 13th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) as a key sponsor. GITTA is scheduled to hold at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra on 7th June, 2024.

Popularly referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of Ghana’s ICT and Telecom Industry, the 13th GITTA will celebrate organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the sector exciting.

As the continent’s first and leading truly pan African cloud computing service provider, UniCloud Africa is committed to supporting and promoting technological innovation across the continent.

By sponsoring GITTA, UniCloud Africa reaffirms its commitment to fostering a robust digital economy in Ghana and beyond.

UniCloud Africa stands as a beacon in the African digital technology landscape, proudly holding its position as one of the leading cloud computing providers on the continent.

“At the core of UniCloud Africa’s mission is a steadfast commitment to supporting the growth and development of the African public sector, private businesses, and educational institutions.

We have instituted various programmes and initiatives designed to facilitate the seamless adoption of cloud computing, enabling businesses and organisations to harness its transformative power to their advantage.

In collaboration with leading educational institutions and training organisations in every country where we operate, we are actively nurturing the next generation of African professionals, equipping them with the skills essential for success in the dynamic realm of cloud computing. Partnering with the organisers of GITTA this year is a testament of our unwavering commitment to the industry.” says Mr. Ladi Okuneye, UniCloud CEO.

This year’s GITTA will feature newly enhanced categories designed to recognize individuals and businesses that, through their hard work, innovative approaches, and dedication, are shaping a new, smarter, and more agile digital ecosystem in the region.

These efforts are transforming businesses, from day-to-day operations to corporate strategies, and are positively impacting the lives of people and businesses across the region.

The awards will recognize digitization across all industries within public and private sector organisations. Nominations are opened to organizations in Banking Telecoms, ICT, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health, Cybersecurity, Fintech amongst others deeply rooted in top-notch digitization.

The 13th GITTA is powered by Digital Economy Magazine, a publication of the InstinctWave Group. An online and print magazine that delivers exclusive tech news and analysis across Africa.

According to the InstinctWave group CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, “Technological advancements across all sectors of our economy are increasingly essential for societal growth.

Technology has become the game-changer, helping businesses work smarter and more efficiently, thereby paving the way for continued economic growth.

In Ghana alone, Industry experts estimate that the ICT sector is currently valued at about $1 billion and may reach $5 billion by 2030. For us, GITTA is a catalyst of innovation and digitization on the African continent at large as the awards scheme will constantly raise the bar of excellence in the sector, he added.

For over a decade, GITTA has showcased digital excellence within the sector, shining its light on leading ICT organizations and experts, stakeholders, policymakers, and those working across the industry tirelessly to deliver top-notch technological innovations that ultimately achieve incredible successes in the digital space.