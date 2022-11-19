Unidentified DR Congo soldier shot dead after firing at Rwanda military guard towers

An unidentified armed soldier believed to be from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) was shot dead Thursday after he allegedly crossed into Rwanda and fired at Rwanda border security guard towers, Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) said in a statement on Saturday.

“On Thursday, November 19, 2022, at 0100hrs, an unidentified soldier believed to be from the FARDC (DR Congo armed forces) crossed the Rwandan border at the “petite barriere” in Rubavu district, western province and started shooting at Rwanda Defence Force guard towers,” said the statement.

The soldier was shot dead by RDF patrol before causing any casualties, it added.

The RDF said that it has informed regional Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) bout the incident.

The EJVM is expected to investigate the border violation, according to the RDF.

The RDF reassures the public and confirms that the situation at the border remains calm, said the statement.

In June 2022, an armed soldier from the FARDC was shot dead after he allegedly crossed into Rwanda and fired indiscriminately at Rwandan security personnel and civilians injuring two Rwandan police officers. Enditem