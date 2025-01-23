Unidentified Man Found Dead in Gutter in Eastern Region, Investigation Underway

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was discovered in a gutter near the SDA Education Unit in Abrewa Nkwanta, Eastern Region, on the evening of Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The victim appeared to have sustained multiple bruises and cuts, raising suspicions of a brutal lynching.

Darlington Tabi, the New Juaben North Municipal Administrator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), confirmed the discovery, noting that the exact cause of death remains unknown. He speculated that the victim may have been lynched at another location before the body was dumped in the gutter, possibly the day before or in the early hours of January 22, given the advanced state of decomposition and the strong odor emanating from the body.

NADMO officials, alongside personnel from the Effiduase Police Command, responded to the scene to assess the situation. The body has since been transported to the St. Joseph Hospital Mortuary for further examination. The Effiduase Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.