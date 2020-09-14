The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) rescued on Monday a boat with 37 people onboard at sea outside Lebanese territorial waters, a statement by the UNIFIL reported.

One of the 37 people had already passed away, according to the statement.

All the 36 survivors were provided with immediate medical treatment on the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force ship before being transferred to the Lebanese authorities.

“The main priority for our peacekeepers was to rescue the remaining 36 people and ensure their safety by providing immediate assistance,” the UNIFIL said.

UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force immediately informed the Lebanese authorities.

The MTF ship has then moved towards the Port of Beirut.

The UNIFIL Maritime Task Force has been deployed at the request of the Lebanese government to assist the Lebanese Navy in securing the territorial waters and to help prevent the unauthorized entry of arms or related materiel by sea into Lebanon.

In addition, the Maritime Task Force has been working with the Lebanese Navy to strengthen the latter’s capabilities to secure its maritime borders and assume effective security control over Lebanese territorial waters.