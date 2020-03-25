The Unilever Ghana Limited on Wednesday donated four cartons of Lifebouy Anti-Germ Soaps to the Ghana News Agency as measure to protect journalists against the infection and spread of the a COVID-19 pandemic in the newsroom.

Mr Henry Herbert Malm, Head of Communications and Sustainability, Unilever Ghana who presented the Lifebouy Anti-Germ Soaps to the GNA Newsroom said Lifebuoy was one of the best anti-germ soaps on the market and in these times of COVID-19 hand washing with soap under running was paramount.

He said the soaps were to ensure that journalists who also by the nature of their work are classified as frontline workers are protected and assisted to adhere to COVID-19 Preventive Protocols especially hand washing.

“We hope it helps; the support by Unilever Ghana’s Lifebuoy soap brand, is to advocate proper hand washing with an anti-germ soap under running water among journalists,” he said.

He said the Company would continue to stand with Ghanaians to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus disease by assisting with educational drives, sharing of expertise, and donation of products to health centers, when necessary.

Mr Malm said the company had started to collaborate with some media houses on sharing of educational materials on practices to help people stay safe and there have been educational campaigns at some churches and lorry stations where hand washing stations had been set up to encourage proper handwashing habits as well.

“Unilever Ghana implores the good people of Ghana to endeavor to adhere to the safety and health protocols outlined and announced by the government, and to commit, at a personal level, to keep safe always,” he said.

Unilever Ghana was established in 1992 through the merger of UAC Ghana and Lever Brothers and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile the Management of Ghana News Agency has provided Veronica bucket at strategic locations on the premises as well as fixed hand sanitizer wall dispenser at vantage points to ensure that staffs, and visitors adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.