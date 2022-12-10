Unilever Ghana PLC refurbishes halfway house for Achimota Golf Club

Mr. George Owusu Ansah, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC has handed over a refurbished halfway house to the Achimota Gold Club in Accra.

The facility was originally built by Unilever Ghana PLC and donated to the Achimota Golf Course in 1996 as a contribution to the development of sports in the country.

The halfway house serves as a rest point or comfort station where golfers or players can get light snacks and refreshments during their rounds.

This station is situated between the 9-hole and 10-hole.

At a short ceremony to hand over the facility, Mr. Owusu-Ansah, said Unilever Ghana has had a long association with the Achimota Golf Club and expressed delight at the benefits that have accrued to both institutions over the years.

He added that many executives of Unilever Ghana PLC have patronized the sport, playing at the club and supporting its activities and growth of the sport.

Mr. Owusu Ansah commended the managers of the club for working to make the sport more attractive to many Ghanaians and encouraged them to invest more in developing younger talent capable of competing on the global stage.

Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Sjoerd Grueter, thanked Unilever Ghana PLC for their continued support for the club and added that the club owes its development and growth to support given it by corporate institutions over the years.

He was happy about the interest they have shown over the years and encouraged many more to join hands with them. He assured George that the club was working hard to encourage many more young people to take up the sport.

A former Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Ghana PLC, Charles Cofie, a current member of the club thanked Unilever Ghana PLC for lending support to the club and the sport.

The handing-over ceremony was witnessed by other members of the club including the General Manager, Jan Vogel; Thairu Ndungu, House/Bar member, and some administrative staff.