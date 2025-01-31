Unilever Ghana Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs in 2024

Unilever Ghana PLC has released its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a 2.4% increase in revenue to GHS 930.8 million, up from GHS 908.6 million in 2023.

Despite the revenue growth, the company faced significant challenges, including rising operational costs and increased marketing expenses, which weighed on profitability.

Gross profit for the year stood at GHS 347.9 million, maintaining a gross profit margin of 37%, consistent with the previous year. However, operating profit fell sharply to GHS 95.9 million, representing just 10% of revenue, compared to 25% in 2023. The decline in operating profit was partly due to the absence of a one-time benefit recorded in 2023, when Unilever Ghana wrote back GHS 75 million in royalties waived by its parent company, Unilever PLC.

The company also reported higher administrative expenses, driven by inflationary pressures, and increased investment in brand and marketing activities aimed at driving demand and building brand equity. These factors contributed to a significant drop in profit after taxation, which fell to GHS 64.9 million from GHS 141.4 million in 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) followed suit, declining to GHS 1.0385 from GHS 2.2616 in the prior year.

On the balance sheet, Unilever Ghana’s total assets grew to GHS 450.9 million, up from GHS 410.2 million in 2023. The increase was driven by higher inventory levels, which rose to GHS 129 million, and a boost in trade and other receivables. The company’s cash and bank balances, however, decreased to GHS 97 million from GHS 106.4 million, reflecting higher cash outflows during the year.

The cash flow statement revealed a net cash outflow of GHS 9.4 million for the year, compared to a net inflow of GHS 160 million in 2023. This was primarily due to higher tax payments and increased dividend payouts, which totaled GHS 28 million. Cash generated from operations also declined significantly, falling to GHS 106.5 million from GHS 225.5 million in the previous year.

Despite the challenges, Unilever Ghana remains committed to its long-term growth strategy, focusing on brand investment and operational efficiency. The company’s retained earnings increased to GHS 231.3 million, up from GHS 190.4 million in 2023, reflecting its ability to sustain profitability even in a tough economic environment.

Looking ahead, Unilever Ghana will need to navigate ongoing inflationary pressures and rising operational costs while continuing to invest in its brands to drive future growth. The company’s ability to adapt to these challenges will be critical as it seeks to maintain its market leadership and deliver value to shareholders.

Unilever Ghana PLC is a leading consumer goods company in Ghana, offering a wide range of products in categories such as home care, personal care, and foods. The company is committed to sustainable business practices and delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.