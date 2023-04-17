Unilever organizes teeth screening for Tema residents

Unilever Ghana Limited has organized teeth screening for residents of Tema and its enclave to mark World Oral Health Day, which is a global healthcare event observed every year on March 20th to raise awareness about oral hygiene.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema, Mr. Richard Kissed Kwakye, the Project Supervisor, said the theme for the programme was “Now you can talk to a Dentist”.

He said as part of Unilever Ghana’s cooperative social responsibility, it decided to collaborate with a team of Dentists from the Korle-Bu Dental Department, to undertake the free screening.

Mr. Kwakye said the screening was organized yearly within the communities and schools for a free dental checkup.

Dr. Joel Kemete, the Dental Surgeon, said the team screened people, identified some basic problems that were treated, and referred those with complex issues to the clinics.

He said as part of the screening, the residents were also taught how to brush their teeth.