Unilez Takyi Receives Her WISA Achievers Award

Italy based 16 years old swimmer who represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Unilez Takyi received her Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Award on Wednesday at the Trust Sport Emporium during the 14th CANA African Swimming Championship.

The award was presented by Madam Gloria Commodore in the presence of her dad, some family members and former Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) executive board members, Richard Akpokavie and Melvin Brown as well as the media.

Madam Commodore congratulated her and urged her to keep on training hard to perform at the highest level.

Ghana Swimming Association President, Mrs. Delphina Quaye commended her and thanked WISA for recognizing Ghanaian swimmers.

She said there are more young swimmers who need to be encouraged.

Unilez Takyi also thanked WISA and promised to do her best to raise the flag of Ghana high.