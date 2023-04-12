Union Group CEO Build washroom facilities for Atronie Methodist Schools

The Bono Regional Minister Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene through the compassionate gesture of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Group of Companies, Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang has intervened in resolving a long standing lavatory crisis at Atronie Methodist basic school in the Sunyani Municipality of Bono Region.

The 9-seater lavatory which will be fitted with mechanized borehole, is an upgrade of other sanitary facilities at the nearby M/A Junior High School premises which has been in use for years by both schools as well as the community.

The distinguished philanthropist is also renovating the School with an ultra-modern ICT centre with a cost of hundreds of thousand Ghana cedis.

The Lavatory facility comes with 9-seater water closet stalls, seven of which would serve the students with the remaining 2 designated for the teaching staff.

When completed it will be the first time the school will have access to a water closet toilet facility since its establishment.

Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang said the washroom facilities were the first of projects lined up to build for the school, because of its urgency.

Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang said in an interview when together with the Bono Minister, inspected the progress of work at Atronie, that it was a request by the Bono Minister Justina Owusu Banahene that the school is in dire need of a modern and a clean toilet facility to improve hygiene and sanitation as well as general renovation of the class rooms and provision of Computer laboratory.

Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang said he knows that school is one of the venues that gets people lives shaped and without hesitation accepted to help.

He said upon visiting the school he realised that the school lacks toilet facility and Computer laboratory as well as the deplorable state of many of its class rooms were an eyesore, hence the project.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene It is unfortunate that looking at the ramshackle building, one can conclude that the school has not seen any major renovations for very long.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene noted that the deplorable state of the school does not bode well for a school which has produced a lot of influential people at the community.

The Bono Minister reiterated that the facility would improve the hygienic condition of the school and the environment when completed.

The Assembly member of Atronie electoral area Mr. Anthony Adjei lauded the CEO of Union Group of Companies Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang for coming to the aid of the school.

The Assembly man believes that the gesture from Dr Augustine Opoku Agyemang could not have come at a better time, adding that he’s a witness to the sanitation challenges of the school which have really affected teaching and learning.

He said the facilities would serve the pupils of the school and that he would work to ensure that it is properly maintained when completed and hand over.