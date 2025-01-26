Unique Weekend Getaway in Volta Region Promises Adventure and Relaxation

A new weekend getaway in the scenic Volta Region offers an exciting mix of adventure and relaxation for those looking to escape the city.

The two-day experience, set for February 15-16, invites guests to explore the beautiful Kedzi-Keta-Dzita enclave and the tranquil banks of the River Volta. Whether you prefer staying in a pop-up glam tent or an established, comfortable lodging, both options are available for this special tour curated by Native Adventures in partnership with WangoWango.

The tour features a range of activities designed to connect guests with nature, such as forest bathing, riverfront relaxation, seaside exploration, and self-love wellness practices. Culinary enthusiasts will enjoy a unique lantern-lit dining experience featuring meals by PaJohn, one of the region’s finest chefs. The getaway will be based at Mekandi Resort in Akuse, located right on the river, where guests can unwind by the water and enjoy stunning surroundings.

One of the main highlights of the weekend will be a special cacao retreat perched on a ridge overlooking the Oyoko Valley in Mampong, which is designed to help guests embrace the beauty of the land while savoring the tranquility it offers.

The all-inclusive package covers everything from travel in air-conditioned transportation, accommodation, meals, entertainment, and sightseeing excursions. In the evenings, guests can gather by a bonfire, enjoying the peaceful riverside ambiance before retreating to their cozy accommodations. On day two, a mindfulness coffee session at the pier followed by a picturesque breakfast picnic will complete the experience.

This weekend getaway offers an opportunity to disconnect and enjoy the natural beauty of Ghana, providing a refreshing break for individuals, families, or groups.