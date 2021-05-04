Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged unit committees in the constituency to re-dedicate themselves and lead development initiatives at the grass-root level.

They should work hand-in-hand with their Assembly members, the Municipal Assembly and the office of the MP to help bring development in their areas.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Pokukrom, he said unit committees were central to the development efforts at the local level and therefore important for members of the committee who were closely in touch with the people get involved in resolving challenges and building their communities.

They should promptly report problems in their communities to the assembly members for onward transmission to the Municipal assembly for redress.

Dr Nyarko said the meeting was to afford him the opportunity to learn at first hand the challenges facing the residents in the area and how they could work together to address them.

It was also to create a platform to discuss the development initiatives by identifying priority projects for implementation.

He thanked the people for voting for the NPP in the last elections and appealed to the people to unite and support him and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to bring the needed development to the area.

He presented quantities of nose masks and hand sanitizers to the Assembly Member for distribution to the people in the area.

Madam Grace Billi Kampitib, Municipal Director of Health Services, in a statement read on her behalf advised the people to adhere to the safety protocols to help avoid getting infected with the coronavirus.

She said the Municipality currently had zero COVID-19 active cases and pledged that the health directorate would do everything possible to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

Mr Collins Boamah, assembly member for the area, praised the MP for engaging residents to know the challenges facing them and finding the best ways that could be used to resolve them.

He appealed to the MP to help the community get a police post to help fight against crime in the area.